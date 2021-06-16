'He’s not hurt, and that’s the best news there could be': Bulldog ejected during crash on I-10 reunited with owner

Bevo was ejected when his owner Aaron Shuptrine crashed last weekend. Luckily, a group of people found the dog wandering on the road and took him in.

HOUSTON — Bevo, the bulldog who went missing after being picked up by a stranger following a crash on I-10 Sunday, has been reunited with his owner.

“It’s been rough, it’s been tough,” Aaron Shuptrine said moments before seeing Bevo again. “Anxious, joy, and just ready. Ready to have Bevo back.”

An employee at Houston Yacht Club realized Bevo was the dog her employees had rescued and been caring for after seeing the story on KHOU 11.

She reached out to reporter Marcelino Benito, which set in motion the events leading to the reunion at the club Wednesday afternoon.

“I got the news last night, and it was crazy,” Shuptrine said. “It’s felt like three years since last night.”

The reunion happened at Houston Yacht Club on Wednesday afternoon. It was made possible by its employees.

Sean Herlihy, a lifeguard, rescued Bevo from I-10 on his way to work. He described what it was like when he picked the dog up.

“I’m trying to keep up with him and calm him down,” Herlihy said. “He’s going back and forth into the breakdown lane and back onto the highway.”

Giovanni Escobedo, a server at the club, took Bevo home to stay with him and his dad, who is a chef at the club, and their three bulldogs.

“Being a pet owner myself, I would absolutely want the same thing done to me if mine ever went missing,” Escobedo said.

Escobedo drove Bevo back to the club Wednesday.

“It’s crazy to me,” Shuptrine said. “He’s not hurt. That’s what I was worried about the whole time, not being hurt, and he’s not hurt, and that’s the best news there could be.”

So what’s next for Bevo?

“We’re excited to get him back to the house and play with his little favorite toys and probably sleep on the couch, and then breathe loud and shed everywhere,” Shuptrine said.