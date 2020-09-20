List: School closures due to Tropical Storm Beta

Full list of school closures in the Houston area due to Tropical Storm Beta.

HOUSTON — Several school districts in the Houston area have temporarily closed in preparation for severe weather expected in wake of Tropical Storm Beta.

This list will be updated periodically as more school closures are confirmed.

Houston area school districts

Galveston ISD is closely monitoring local weather conditions and is expected to make an announcement at 3 p.m. Sunday. But for now, all classes at the Crenshaw campus on the Bolivar Peninsula for Monday, Sept. 21.

Matagorda ISD will be closed Monday, Sept. 21.

Colleges and Universities

Galveston College has issued a shelter-in-place for all students in faculty from Monday, Sept. 21 through Wednesday, Sept. 23.