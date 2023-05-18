Houston ranks low in 'Best Places to Live in the U.S.' list

The study looked at things like housing affordability, crime, air quality and the job market.

HOUSTON — Houston was ranked 140th out of 150 in the U.S. News and World Report "Best Places to Live in the U.S." list.

Here's the list's top 5 places to live:

Green Bay, Wisconsin Huntsville, Alabama Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina Boulder, Colorado Sarasota, Florida

Texas doesn't even get a mention on the list until the 40th spot with Austin.

The following Texas cities beat out Houston on the list: