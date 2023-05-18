Houston ranks low in 'Best Places to Live in the U.S.' list

HOUSTON — Houston was ranked 140th out of 150 in the U.S. News and World Report "Best Places to Live in the U.S." list.
The study looked at things like housing affordability, crime, air quality and the job market.
Here's the list's top 5 places to live:
- Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Huntsville, Alabama
- Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina
- Boulder, Colorado
- Sarasota, Florida
Texas doesn't even get a mention on the list until the 40th spot with Austin.
The following Texas cities beat out Houston on the list:
- Austin - 40th
- San Antonio - 103rd
- Dallas - 113th
- Killeen - 122nd
- El Paso - 128th
- Beaumont - 131st
- Corpus Christi - 132nd
- Brownsville - 134th
- McAllen - 137th