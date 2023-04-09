Houston ranked as one of the best cities to survive a zombie apocalypse

Houston was one of three Texas cities at the top of the list for those looking to survive an onslaught from the living dead.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — We have good news for Houstonians looking to survive the inevitable zombie apocalypse!

According to analysis, Houston is exactly the place to be if you want to survive.

A landscaping company by the name of Lawn Love evaluated 200 cities using different criteria to determine what towns would be best to survive an onslaught of zombies.

The analysis ranked Houston at the top of the list. When it came to protection, the city's overwhelming number of weapons and ammunition shops, as well as hunting gear stores, gave Houston its edge. They also said the number of shooting ranges and firearms training facilities would come in handy.

When it came to mobility, Houston ranked fourth. The study took into consideration the city's walk scores, number of airports, helipads, and port access to the Gulf of Mexico as a reason to give Houstonians an advantage.

When it came to supplies, the wealth of H-E-B and Kroger locations across the city ranked Houston second, just behind New York City.

So where did Houston fall short? Hideouts.

Houston, specifically the Pasadena area, had the least amount of 'home bunkers' to avoid the living dead in case you couldn't escape. The city's dense population was also viewed as detrimental to a safe escape.

The Lone Star State as a whole had tremendous survival odds. San Antonio ranked third on the list, while Austin finished sixth. Dallas and Fort Worth came in at 17th and 28th, respectively. El Paso finished 32nd.