HOUSTON — Houston, you have options! If you're looking for something to do tonight and you're willing to drive through traffic in downtown Houston, we've got you covered.

Bernie Sanders is bringing his presidential campaign to Discovery Green. It's his first visit to Texas since launching his most recent campaign.

The rally is free and open to the public and the event starts at 5 p.m.... as folks who work in downtown begin to head home!

But wait! There's more!

Just two blocks from Discovery Green is the Toyota Center, at 7 p.m. the Rockets take the court for Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

They face the Utah Jazz. It's a big deal. Houston leads the series 3-1. So if they win tonight, the Rockets will launch into the next round.

Okay - sharing downtown parking with Bernie.

Less than a mile from the Toyota Center is Minute Maid Park. The 2017 World Series champs will play the Minnesota Twins at 7:10 p.m.

The Twins in H-Town means Marwin Gonzalez is back in town, only for the game, as he signed with Minnesota earlier this year.

Parking problems

While there are plenty of parking lots available - I mean, Houston did host Super Bowl and Final Four events downtown in recent years - be prepared for parking lot attendants to jack up the prices.

You can also use the Park Mobile app to reserve a spot in one of Houston's public downtown garages.

Another app, Park Whiz, will show you how much each lot costs AND it also lets you book space in advance.

Other options

If you'd rather order an Uber or Lyft, the Astros have partnered with Uber, so there's a designated pickup and drop off zone on the corner of Crawford Street and Preston Street.

New Uber users can get up to $15 off their first ride with the promo code found on the Astros website.

Depending on how often you use Lyft, the're offering 10 percent of rides Monday through Friday.

You can find more on potential deals when you open the Lyft mobile app.

DON'T FORGET: you can also take the train to the game! Metro's PURPLE line drops off at the Convention District Station - which is between Discovery Green and Minute Maid Park.

If you live nearby, you can also use one of those rent-a-bikes. B-Cycle is offering walk-up rides at $3 for 30 minutes... which might be faster than dodging downtown traffic.

It's gonna rain!

No matter what option you chose DO NOT FORGET to pack a rain coat or an umbrella, because when you leave the event there's a good chance it's going to be raining.

Classic Houston.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: