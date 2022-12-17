Detective Paul Daniel Newell, 51 of Gravette Arkansas has died while on duty.

BENTON COUNTY, Ark — A Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) deputy is dead after an on-duty motorcycle escort crash in Bentonville Saturday, Dec. 17.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Detective Paul Daniel Newell, 51, of Gravette. He was involved in a crash on SE Walton Blvd. near Interstate 49, while escorting the Wreaths Across America procession through Bentonville, according to BCSO.

Wreaths Across America is an organization that provides wreaths to veteran cemeteries across the country. A ceremony was held Saturday afternoon at the Bentonville cemetery.

Detective Newell was a veteran, according to a 2018 BCSO Facebook post.

He began his law enforcement career in the Benton County detention division on December 1st, 1998 and later graduated from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training academy.

Detective Newell served as a patrol deputy, patrol sergeant, training sergeant, lieutenant in the administration section and most recently detective assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division.

BCSO says Detective Newell was "a certified instructor in numerous courses and placed a high emphasis on sharing his training and experience."

The Benton County Sheriff's Office lost a great deputy this morning during a motorcycle escort crash. Please keep the... Posted by Benton County Division of Public Safety on Saturday, December 17, 2022

Law enforcement agencies and first responders across Arkansas offered their condolences Saturday.

"Please keep the family and the law enforcement brothers and sisters in your prayers," the Benton County Division of Public Safety said in a Facebook post.

A memorial has been set up for Detective Newell in front of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

"The family of Detective Newell, along with his law enforcement family would appreciate the continued prayers. Thank all those who have reached out to show your love and support during this time." BCSO said on Facebook.

The public is invited to line the street Sunday morning to honor the life of the fallen deputy.

Melissa Drive will be reserved for first responders to line up and the public is welcome to line the streets from 14th Street/Hwy 102 and on.

The procession will be as follows:

Procession Leaves at 7 a.m. from Benton County Coroners Office

Right onto Melissa Drive

onto Melissa Drive Right on “I” Street

on “I” Street Left onto 14th Street

onto 14th Street Right onto Hwy 49

onto Hwy 49 On to the Arkansas State Crime lab.

The following statements have been released regarding the death of the deputy.

Governor Hutchinson:

"I'm deeply saddened to learn Arkansas lost a member of the law enforcement family today in a tragic accident. My prayers are with Benton County Deputy Paul Newell's family, the Benton County Sheriff's Office, and the law enforcement community."

Senator John Boozman:

"Cathy and I are saddened by the tragic death of Benton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Paul Daniel Newell today. His final act was in honor of others, escorting the @WreathsAcross procession in NWA. We’re praying for his family, friends and colleagues."

