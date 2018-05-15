HOUSTON – Houston police say a high-end automobile was destroyed when a driver refused to stop for police early Tuesday.

The officer says he was running license plates in the Bissonnet Plainfield area when he saw a Bentley with paper tags. The paper tags, however, did not pull up on the computer. When the officer tried to stop the driver, the suspect allegedly refused to pull over.

Police followed the suspect to Wilcrest and the Southwest Freeway where the suspect tried to make a u-turn under the freeway. The driver crashed into a concrete pillar and a stop light, and the vehicle caught fire.

Officers rescued the driver from the burning vehicle and used their fire extinguishers to stop the fire from spreading.

The driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The passenger in the car was not hurt and was released by police.

Police do not yet know if the vehicle was stolen or why the suspect refused to stop.

