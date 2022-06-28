Lockdown lifted at Ben Taub after what hospital officials called a 'credible threat'

The hospital said it went into lockdown mode after receiving a "credible threat" on Tuesday. It was lifted at about 3:20 p.m.

HOUSTON — Houston's Ben Taub Hospital was placed on lockdown Tuesday after officials said they received a "credible threat."

It's unclear what the threat was but officials said it was made over the phone. There was no indication that there was ever an actual threat on the hospital property, according to police.

Harris Health System tweeted to announce the lockdown had been lifted and the hospital resumed normal activity at about 3:20 p.m.

No one has been taken into custody or arrested in regard to the incident, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD said it is still investigating what happened.

The Houston Zoo was also placed in lockdown mode when it learned of the threat toward Ben Taub. The lockdown lasted about 30 minutes and then operations returned to normal.

"Due to the proximity of the Zoo to Ben Taub Hospital, we took every necessary precaution," the Zoo said in a statement.