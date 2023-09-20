Harris Health System gives away 2,000 gun locks at Ben Taub Hospital to promote firearm safety

"We see three to four gunshot wounds a day," said Mario Vera, a trauma surgeon at Ben Taub Hospital.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris Health System gave away 2,000 gun locks Wednesday morning in an effort to promote proper firearm storage and safety.

The event happened at Ben Taub Hospital, where doctors said these types of locks can prevent many injuries, including accidental shootings and suicides.

"We see three to four gunshot wounds a day," said Mario Vera, a trauma surgeon at Ben Taub Hospital. "It's actually quite overwhelming. It's a major problem. We're hoping by doing this, we can prevent some of those."

The gun locks were donated to the hospital by Project ChildSafe, a nonprofit organization that provides firearm safety education programs.