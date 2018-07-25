HOUSTON - As of Wednesday morning, the cause of death of a beloved Houston doctor has been released by a medical examiner.

Dr. Mark Hausknecht died of three gun shot wounds to the head, torso and upper left extremity, according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

His death has officially been ruled a homicide.

The renowned cardiologist was shot and killed on Friday while riding a bike in the Medical Center. The suspect in the shooting was also on a bike at the time and is still on the run.

The Houston Police Department released surveillance photos in hopes of catching the killer.

Photos: Houston police release scene photos from doctor's killing

On Saturday, HPD also released a composite sketch of the suspect.

Witnesses described him as a white or Hispanic male, possibly 30 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches with a slender build, police said.

He wore a tan baseball cap, sunglasses and was clean shaven, according to police.

UPDATE #2: Composite sketch just completed of the suspect wanted in yesterday's killing of Dr. Hausknecht at 6600 Main. Suspect description remains same. If you recognize this male, call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS. CS reward up to $5,000. #hounews pic.twitter.com/gQII98t7Ek — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 21, 2018

There will be a memorial service at First Presbyterian Church, 5300 Main Street, on Saturday, July 28, at 10 a.m. Read his obituary here on Legacy.com.

