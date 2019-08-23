HOUSTON — The Bellaire Transit Center is closed after two men were struck by a Metro bus late Thursday night.

Officials said at about 11 p.m. the driver of the bus lost control, hit a curb and then hit the two pedestrians at the transit center.

The men were taken to two different hospitals in unknown conditions.

A Metro spokesperson said there were 35 passengers on the bus at the time of the accident. Officials were not sure if anyone else was injured.

The transit center is closed until further notice while the Bellaire Fire Department inspects for structural damage.

Check back for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM