HOUSTON — Full of potential and with a bright future: That’s how Cesar Cortes’ loved ones and friends described the 19-year-old Bellaire High School senior gunned down earlier this week on campus.

Cesar Cortes, 19, was shot and killed at Bellaire High School.

They gathered on Saturday evening at West University Baptist Church for emotional goodbye to JROTC cadet who wanted nothing more than to serve his country.

For example, rain during a funeral can symbolize a lot of things for mourners and outside the church raindrops welcomed those who came to pay their respects to Cesar.

Many of those who entered the church knew Cesar closely. Others felt a need to be there for his family and friends who are going through unimaginable pain.

“Everyone at Bellaire feels close to each other," said Alan Alvarez, a senior at the high school. "I didn’t know Cesar, but a lot of other people did, and we just wanted to support them so they could feel better because it’s a tough time for them.”

Inside the church, people described an overwhelming sense of sadness.

Cesar’s JROTC family presented an American flag to his loved ones according to a service program.

After the service, Cesar’s fellow cadets and friends carried out his casket covered in handwritten messages.

His grieving family is still trying to process the death of their son.

Cesar Espinosa with FIEL attended the memorial.

"This is a family with a humble background, so their children is their pride and joy," he said.

Cesar’s death on campus has spurred a lot of different conversations like improving school safety.

Margie Laufe is a faculty member at the school. She said, “It’s heartbreaking that this has broken some trust in that connection but I think that we can rebuild it.”

However, they want to keep the focus on wrapping those most affected by this tragedy with love and support.

Amanda O’Leary works part-time at Bellaire High. She said, “Because nobody is alone in all of this. These shootings happen all the time and I can’t imagine anyone going through this who has no support.”

It’s a message of community support people who attended Cesar’s memorial hopes resonates across the city.

