Lockdown lifted at Bellaire HS after reports of gun on campus

This comes almost three weeks after a former student was accused of bringing a gun to the school.

BELLAIRE, Texas — Bellaire High School went on lockdown Thursday after reports of a gun on campus, according to Houston ISD.

After the building was searched, no gun was found, the district said, and students returned to class.

The Bellaire Police Department said suspects were taken into custody, but HISD said no arrests were made.

This incident is under investigation by Bellaire police and HISD police.

Below is the full statement from HISD:

This is an important message for Bellaire High School parents and students from Principal Niggli. Please be advised that today, March 02, 2023, there was a report of a gun on campus. We immediately notified the HISD Police Department and went into lockdown. After a search of the building, no gun was found. Students are safe and classes have resumed. We take these situations very seriously, as the safety of our students and staff is always our absolute top priority. Again, this was an important message for Bellaire High School parents and students from Principal Niggli.

Almost three weeks ago, a former student was accused of bringing a gun to the school. No students or staff members were hurt.