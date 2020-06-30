Fort Bend County DA reviewing animal cruelty case involving ‘Bella,’ German Shepherd seen in viral video

The case involves juveniles, the district attorney's office says. The dog is now safe, according to the constable's office.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — An alleged animal cruelty case involving a German Shepherd named “Bella” has been investigated and handed over to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.

The district attorney and the Precinct 3 Constable’s Office confirmed the video, which caused outreach from around the world, originated in Fort Bend County. The case involves juveniles, so the district attorney said they cannot provide further detailed information about the suspects or the case:

“Regarding Bella, the GSD whose video has widely circulated social media; there has been a thorough investigation by experienced animal cruelty investigators which also involved the humane society and two veterinarians. The results of the investigation have been turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for review. Since the investigation involves juveniles, we cannot share any case information because it is protected by Texas state law. We take these allegations seriously and do not condone the behavior we witnessed in the video.”

The Harris County Animal Cruelty Task Force initially assisted in the investigation before it was confirmed the animal resided in Fort Bend.

Constable Wayne Thompson with Fort Bend Precinct 3 posted the following update on Facebook:

“Investigators and supervisors have and are continuing the investigation. A complete report is being hand delivered to the District Attorney’s Office today, for review. It is important to understand that these investigations are time consuming and labor intensive. We have been inundated with communications from all over the world. Furthermore, as it pertains to a juvenile, we are highly restricted on what we can relay to you. During the visit, interview and scene survey there were absolutely no other animals on location. We believe the other video with the cat may be a separate person and location. The dog is safe and we will continue to move forward with our usual processes in matters like theses. Thank you.”