A popular salon in Rice Village is temporarily closing its doors

Beautique Day Spa & Salon said they will be closed until further notice after a fire damaged part of the salon.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A popular Rice Village salon is closing its doors temporarily as part of an arson investigation.

Beautique Day Spa & Salon will be closed until further notice after a fire started on the second floor of the hair salon Friday night.

The fire started just after 9 p.m. at the salon near Kirby Drive and Rice Boulevard. Fire crews were able to put the fire out fairly quickly, but initially had issues reaching the flames.

"We found the fire on the second floor," said HFD District Chief Jim Walterbach. "It was very difficult to actually find."

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined as arson investigators work through the salon to determine what started the incident. Meanwhile, the salon sent out an email to customers saying they would be closed until they can determine the full extent of the damage.

"While we assess the situation and work diligently to restore our facilities, we want to assure you that we are taking every necessary step to address the situation promptly," the email obtained by KHOU 11 read.

The salon said any additional updates will come from their social media pages.