'Beautiful and surprising' | Hadestown comes to Houston's Hobby Center

HOUSTON — Hadestown, the Broadway musical that snagged eight Tony Awards in 2019 after being nominated for 14, starts its run at the Hobby Center in Houston on January 5.

The musical blends the Greek myths of Orpheus and Eurydice with that of Hades and Persephone into what's described as "a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back."

Ahead of opening night, digital anchor Brandi Smith got to chat with Kimberly Marable, who plays Persephone, the queen of the underworld. (Watch their full conversation in the video above.) She was part of the original Broadway cast of the musical, accessing a number of roles as an understudy and full-time worker. The Hadestown star calls the opportunity to introduce audiences across the country to Persephone "truly amazing."

"Persephone is a goddess and a queen. It truly has been an honor to be able to embody that eight times a week on stage," shares Marable. "What's also exciting about her is that she's empathetic. She is a loyal wife, but she also has morals and opinions about how things should and should not be done."

Hades' wife also likes to have a good time, which is showcased in the song "Livin' It Up on Top."

"[She] just has a joie de vivre, as they say, and I really enjoyed being able to embody all of those complex things and make Persephone wonderful and beautiful," Marable says. "In all of those ways, she's different from any role that I've that I've ever played."

The musical takes creative license with the Greek myths it's based on, giving Persephone and Eurydice agency to make their own choices and decide their own fate.

"What's wonderful about Persephone's journey in particular is that she continues to make that choice. Even though Hades may come back early, he may come when he's not supposed to and go against the rules, she is still choosing to go back and try again at love," says Marable.

The actress/singer/dancer has logged roles in a number of Broadway shows over her career, including The Lion King, The Book of Mormon, Sister Act, Dreamgirls, Hairspray, and The Wedding Singer. Marable says she's always been a performer.

"It started in the womb," she laughs, adding that she used to dance on the bus in her hometown of Brooklyn.

After graduating from Dartmouth College, she packed up her car and moved back to New York to start auditioning.

"[I] spent a good portion of my early career touring, so it's exciting to return to Houston," Marable says. "My last big tour played here and it was my last city on that tour."

The demanding performance schedule means she hasn't had an opportunity to explore much of Houston yet, but she has a plan.

"I'm so excited to get some food truck action going," says Marable. "I'm a foodie at heart."

While she checks out Houston's food scene, she hopes you'll visit the Hobby Center to watch her and the rest of the cast in Hadestown.

"This show is beautiful and surprising. You will not regret coming to see Hadestown," Marable says.