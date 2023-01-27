Houston residents have to sign waiver to get belongings back after apartments destroyed in tornado

It's been three days since Beamer Place Apartments residents have had access to their homes. But before they can get in, they have to sign a five-page release.

Three days later, residents are finally able to get back to their homes and grab whatever is salvageable but before they can do that, they have to sign a five-page release.

The apartment complex manager said the release is to protect the apartment from being liable for any injuries occurring inside the complex.

"They are trying to cover their own behinds," said Arelia Olson, a resident. "I shouldn’t have to sign something to get access to my stuff."

Most residents said they have lost everything and for the little things they can keep, they don't have the money to transport them to another location.

The manager of the apartment complex said residents have until next week to get their belongings, and if necessary, the week after that, but another hurdle stands in the way for these residents. Rain is expected across Houston this weekend and the apartment building will be closed because of it.

FEMA representatives were at the apartment complex Friday getting images of the damages. They will be there again Saturday to do a ground survey.

