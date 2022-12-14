Be an Angel Foundation helping kids with special needs get gifts this holiday season

The Be an Angel Foundation has been providing equipment and gifts to children since 1986.

HOUSTON — There was plenty of holiday cheer to go around as volunteers wrapped more than 5,000 gifts for low-income kids with special needs.

Through the Be an Angel Foundation, all those gifts will go 36 different Texas school districts for special needs children.

"I had a handicapped son who passed away 10 years ago," said Stacey Jimenez. "It just made my heart feel good to come out here and do this."

After the decorators put the finishing touches on the presents, a parade of vehicles of every size and shape comes to pick them up and deliver them to hundreds of campuses.

"All year round we provide equipment to these children," said Program Director Russ Massey. "Things they couldn't possibly afford on their own, many without insurance."

That includes Amy and her daughter, Marysol, who recently got a $20,000 wheelchair lift.