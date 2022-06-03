More than 3,000 people kicked out of 'unpermitted' spring break event, fire marshal says

More than 3,000 people were in attendance when HCFMO received complaints from residents regarding the event.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — More than 3,000 people were kicked out of a spring break kick off event Saturday night, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

The event, better known as BayWatch Weekend, spans three days and nights from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. as a kick off to spring break in the Houston area.

HCFMO says they responded to a location in north Houston in the 2000 block of Connorvale Road and issued a stop-work order to the event promoter for failure to obtain the appropriate permits.

Both the HCFMO and the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded after receiving complaints from residents about the unpermitted event.

"It is imperative event promoters submit the appropriate application and documents detailing safety measures, which are reviewed by the HCFMO," said Fire Marshal Laurie L. Christensen in a statement. "The event has no known crowd control, emergency plans, and it is unknown what safety precautions were in place.

The event was scheduled to take place Friday through Sunday at the Maya Lagoon and featured a foam party, food trucks, games, vendors and a pool and park for attendees.