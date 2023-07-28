Baytown teacher says she and co-worker were fired after attending a drag show in Houston

Kristi Maris spent nearly 20 years teaching at First Baptist Academy in Baytown and she was shocked when the school fired her.

HOUSTON — A teacher who taught at the same Baytown school for nearly 20 years said she was abruptly fired after attending a drag show in Houston.

Kristi Maris told KHOU 11 News that she went to Hamburger Mary's with a co-worker who was also fired immediately. Maris posted a photo of her, the other teacher and three drag queens on Facebook and said they had "a blast." The other teacher didn't want to be identified.

Maris said she got a call from the principal at First Baptist Academy, a private Christian school, and was told she'd have to appear before the school board for acting "ungodly."

She was shocked and said she had no idea attending a drag show "was bad."

”It’s no different than going to the theater," Maris said.

The physical education teacher said she tried to explain her side to the board but she "couldn't get through with them at all." She called the whole process "absolutely ridiculous."

Maris said there's no appeal process and her termination is a done deal.

She posted about the experience on Facebook.

"Hey everybody just wanting to let everyone know what has been going on in my life! As of today I was fired from my Job of 20 years for attending a sing along show at Hamburger Mary’s. Before ever getting the news of my termination it had spread like wildfire in the church and school. They told me because I went to this show and posted a picture I wasn’t walking in a Godly manner, so that being said please remove yourself from my page if this offends you, if you think this is UnGodly, makes me a pedaphile, or causes you to feel uncomfortable. Take your screenshots of my post and send them around in your group chats but when you do at least at me to the chat!"

At last check, her post had more than 1,200 reactions with 117 comments from supporters and more than 400 shares.

"They're really going to regret that. You're a wonderful teacher and took such great care of my babies when they were there," one parent wrote.

"They lost a very great teacher!!" another person commented.

"You are one of the best," another said.

Maris said she's heard from other parents and former students who told her they're proud of her.

“The positives that have come out of this have been absolutely amazing," she told us.

She plans to take advantage of her unexpected free time by spending more time with her 1-year-old grandson.

We've reached out to First Baptist Academy for comment multiple times with phone calls and emails but haven't heard back yet.