Police: At least 2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Baytown

The woman who called police had been shot multiple times. Police say a teenage girl was found dead in the garage and a man also found dead in the backyard shed.

BAYTOWN, Texas — At least two people are dead and one other injured after a shooting at a home in Baytown, according to police.

Baytown Police Department received a call about 10:30 a.m. Saturday from a home in the 3400 block of Rolling Creek Drive.

The caller told dispatch she had been shot. When police arrived, they found a teen girl dead in the garage.

The caller had also been shot multiple times, officers said. She was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital by Life Flight. Her current condition is unknown.

Police also found the body of a man inside a shed in the home's backyard, who they believe is the shooter.

A third woman is currently being interviewed by police.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.