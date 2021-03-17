Baytown resident wins $6.25 million Lotto Texas jackpot

They decided to go with the cash option and will pocket a sweet $4,972,487.61, officials said.

BAYTOWN, Texas — A lucky Baytown resident pocketed several million dollars after winning the Lotto Texas jackpot last month, officials said Wednesday.

The winner of the $6.25 million jackpot decided to go with the cash value option and is poised to receive $4,972,487.61.

They participated in the Feb. 10 drawing, and according to officials, would like to remain anonymous.

[Editor's Note: Above video was published Jan. 21, 2021 and talks about the psychology of why people place lottery bets.]

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn:26-27-34-37-48-53.

The ticket was purchased at Rush 3 on FM 3180 Road in Baytown.

The next Lotto Texas drawing will be held Wednesday night. The advertised jackpot prize for the drawing is set at an estimated annuitized $7.25 million.