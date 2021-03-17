Baytown resident wins $6.25 million Lotto Texas jackpot

BAYTOWN, Texas — A lucky Baytown resident pocketed several million dollars after winning the Lotto Texas jackpot last month, officials said Wednesday.
The winner of the $6.25 million jackpot decided to go with the cash value option and is poised to receive $4,972,487.61.
They participated in the Feb. 10 drawing, and according to officials, would like to remain anonymous.
The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn:26-27-34-37-48-53.
The ticket was purchased at Rush 3 on FM 3180 Road in Baytown.
The next Lotto Texas drawing will be held Wednesday night. The advertised jackpot prize for the drawing is set at an estimated annuitized $7.25 million.
Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots.