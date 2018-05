A driver died at the scene of a crash Sunday morning in Baytown after police say he refused to pull over for a traffic stop.

The crash happened at Texas 146 and Decker Drive just before 3 a.m.

According to Baytown PD Lt. Steve Dorris, police tried to stop the vehicle when the driver fled. He crashed and died at the scene.

It was not immediately clear why the driver was being stopped.

