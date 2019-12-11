BAYTOWN, Texas — A robbery suspect was injured Monday after being shot by a Baytown police officer, according to authorities.
The incident happened near the intersection of South 7th Street and South 4th Street.
Police said the officer came in contact with a person who was suspected of being involved in a robbery. When the officer approached the person, the person fired at the officer, police said.
The officer was not injured, police said.
The suspect was shot in the buttocks.
RELATED: Suspect charged with shooting Harris County deputy outside Five Guys
RELATED: Deputy fatally shoots man after domestic disturbance in Katy area