'I had to go get a payday loan' | Motel guests claim they paid up front before being forced to leave amid cold snap

Some guests said they slept in their cars after being forced to leave on the Friday before Christmas.

BAYTOWN, Texas — Extended stays at a Baytown Extended Stay America Suites were cut short last Friday due to flooding.

“Friday morning they had a major water leak and they just kind of booted everybody out,” guest William McGee said.

McGee was among several guests who contacted KHOU 11 News about being left out in the cold.

"We’ve had to borrow and scrape around just so we can get rooms and stay warm and stuff like that,” McGee said.

His family, like others, said they spent much of Christmas weekend and beyond keeping warm in their cars and trucks.

"They’re offering refunds but it don’t do us any good right now. I mean, it takes time," McGee said. "Three to four business days and Monday being a holiday was really worse.”

“I had to get a payday loan to get another room," guest Edward Guardiana said. "But before that, I had me, my wife and four kids here in this car, you know, sleeping in here when it was cold. Just running the heater off and on trying to stay warm.”

The motel doors were locked on Tuesday morning. Someone answered the phone but offered no insight into the situation.

"I’m not allowed to give any comments. I’m sorry,” the employee said.

KHOU 11 News Reporter Jason Miles called a corporate communications number but got word a short time later that the motel was open again following repair work and an inspection.

"At least now we know we’ve got some stability to get back to our normal, normal life," McGee said.