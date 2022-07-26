Power outage leads to flaring, smoke at Baytown facility

Officials report that there is no danger to the plant employees and public.

BAYTOWN, Texas — A facility in Baytown is experiencing an unplanned operational issue that is leading to flaring and smoke Tuesday morning.

This started at about 9:30 a.m. at the Chevron Phillips Chemical Company located at 9500 I-10 East Freeway.

Officials report that the operational issue is due to a power outage and that there is no danger to the plant employees and public.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this incident may have caused,” the CAER message states.

An All Clear message will be posted when the event is over.