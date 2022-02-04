Several businesses evacuated due to railcar leaking flammable liquid in Baytown

HOUSTON — Several businesses have been evacuated due to railcar leaking flammable liquid in Baytown, city officials confirmed.
This active scene is at the Delta Petrochemical facility near Highway 99 and FM 1405.
It's unknown who the railcar belongs to, but city officials confirmed the chemical is Triethylamine, a highly flammable liquid.
No injuries have been reported.
Hazmat teams and firefighters are on scene and are working to contain the spill. Foam trucks are also en route.
We are working to gather more details on this developing story. Check back for any updates.