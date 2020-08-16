Woman, 3 children from Baytown killed in West Texas highway crash

The crash, which left a total of five people dead, happened early Friday on Highway 285 between the Texas towns of Crane and McCamey.

CRANE COUNTY, Texas — Four members of a Baytown family were among the victims killed in a crash in West Texas, according to Texas DPS.

The crash left a total of five people dead. It happened early Friday between the cities of Crane and McCamey.

Investigators said a vehicle was southbound on U.S. Highway 385 when it drifted into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle.

DPS officials said 23-year-old Bailey N. Nisbet, 5-year-old Kimber Nisbet, 3-year-old Kamberee Nisbet, and 11-month-old Kasen Nisbet, all from Baytown, were killed in the crash. The driver of the second vehicle, 67-year-old Carl A. Rice, from McCamey, was also killed.

DPS is investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

NewsWest 9 contributed to this report.