BAYTOWN, Texas — Three fifth-grade girls in Baytown say a teacher touched them in an inappropriate manner, leading the school district to remove the teacher from campus.

Officials at Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District say the allegations came from Bowie Elementary. Three students reported the allegations Thursday, according to the district.

Goose Creek personnel has met with the girls' parents and are conducting a full investigation, spokesperson Beth Dombrowa said Friday in a news release.

Police and district personnel were provided statements by the students and a report will be filed with the Texas Education Agency, according to Goose Creek CISD.

"We are saddened and outraged by these allegations," the news release states. "It is always our expectation that our staff members are professional, moral and ethical in all of their interactions with students, colleagues and community members."

