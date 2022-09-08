Dog stolen 4 years ago returned to Baytown family

The dog, named Sheba, was found more than 600 miles away in the city of Borger in the Texas Panhandle.

BAYTOWN, Texas — A Baytown family has been reunited with their dog who was stolen more than four years ago.

The dog, named Sheba, was found in the city of Borger more than 600 miles away in the Texas Panhandle. An animal control officer found the dog on a sidewalk last week.

The officer scanned her microchip, which led him to the dog's family. Sheba was flown back to Baytown on Sunday.

The Malmstrom family was thrilled to have their furry friend back.

"I remember just searching every day, every night. It was really sad when we had to keep searching for her but we never found her," Anniston Malmstrom said.