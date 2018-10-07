BAYTOWN, Texas - A Baytown company that fought hard to get an exemption on steel tariffs has just learned that their request was denied by the federal government.

Workers at Borusan Mannesmann sat down last month to write letters and postcards to state and federal officials asking that the pipe manufacturer be temporarily exempt from the steel tariffs.

The 25-percent tariff on imported steel and 10-percent tariff on imported aluminum would cost them tens of millions of dollars a year and hurt their plans to add another factory in the Baytown area, company officials said.

Borusan Mannesmann officials say they may have lost this battle, but they are not done with the fight.

Company officials say they are looking at a couple of options from re-applying for the exemption to legal action.

The Commerce department issued the denial.

President Donald Trump imposed the tariffs this spring.

