All-clear given after 'unplanned operational issue' at Baytown chemical company

BAYTOWN, Texas — The all-clear has been given following an incident at the Chevron Phillips Baytown Chemical Company.
Just before 10 p.m. Friday night, the company posted a message:
“This is Chevron Phillips Chemical Company located at 9500 Interstate 10 East with a courtesy message for the Baytown community. Our Baytown facility experienced an unplanned operational issue. You may see flaring or smoke as a result of this incident. There is no danger to plant employees or the community. We apologize for any inconvenience this incident may have caused. Additional updates will be posted if the condition changes. An All Clear message will be posted when the event is over.”
And then at 10:08 p.m., that all-clear was given.