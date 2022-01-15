All-clear given after 'unplanned operational issue' at Baytown chemical company

“This is Chevron Phillips Chemical Company located at 9500 Interstate 10 East with a courtesy message for the Baytown community. Our Baytown facility experienced an unplanned operational issue. You may see flaring or smoke as a result of this incident. There is no danger to plant employees or the community. We apologize for any inconvenience this incident may have caused. Additional updates will be posted if the condition changes. An All Clear message will be posted when the event is over.”