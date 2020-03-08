Baytown battle: Should the name of Robert E. Lee High School be changed?

"In this moment, you know, with the Black Lives Matter movement and various other movements that have been going on for years, it’s just time,” said one Lee alum.

BAYTOWN, Texas — A historic marker signifies Robert E. Lee High School’s landmark status.

And many alumni of the Baytown school believe removing the Confederate general’s name would be a monumental mistake.

“I don’t think renaming it solves anything that happened 150 years ago in the Civil War,” said 1961 graduate John Hurr.

Hurr agreed to place a petition seeking to retain the name inside his dental office.

"It’s served the community with dignity and honor and has been a great academic institution,” said Hurr.

But, like the war, there are two sides to this battle.

And another petition seeking to change the name already had more than 3,500 signatures as of Monday afternoon.

"The school was built and named in 1928 and it was built as an all-white school,” said 1976 graduate Randy Dunn.

Dunn, a retired teacher, said things have since changed and the latest data shows the school is only 10% white.

2014 graduate Neil Hernandez agreed the name should better represent current demographics.

"In this moment, you know, with the Black Lives Matter movement and various other movements that have been going on for years, it’s just time,” said Hernandez.

People on both sides were scheduled to have limited time during Monday night's virtual Goose Creek CISD board meeting to share their opinions.

However, district leaders said no decisions regarding the name were expected with planning for the new school year underway.

“I’m not sure what changing the name of Lee High School does positive for this community,” said Dr. Hurr.

"We have a lot of people who believe the name should be changed because it’s what’s best for the kids,” said Dunn.

Houston ISD removed Lee's name from a school several years ago.