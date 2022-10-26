1 dead in Baytown apartment fire, fire officials say

Investigators are still looking into what sparked the fire and identifying the body inside.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BAYTOWN, Texas — A body was found in a unit following an apartment fire in Baytown late Tuesday, according to the Baytown Fire Department.

This started at a complex just off Ward Road near Narcille Street. The fire was put out around 11 p.m.

The Baytown Fire Arson Unit along with police and fire crews were called for reports of a body in a burned-out apartment.

Just one apartment appeared to have been burned. It’s unclear whether the fire was limited to the unit by firefighters or if sprinklers managed to contain it.