Bay City police detective killed in motorcycle crash in Gonzalez County

Detective Corporal Armando “Mondo” Galvan, 47, had worked full time for the Bay City Police Department since 2001.

BAY CITY, Texas — The Bay City Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own after one of their detectives was killed in a motorcycles crash on Friday.

Detective Corporal Armando “Mondo” Galvan was killed in a motorcycle crash just north of Yoakum in Gonzales County.

Corporal Galvan was 47 years old and leaves behind a wife and six adult children.

Texas Department of Public Safety is still actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the motorcycle crash.

Chief of Police Robert Lister released the following statement:

“Please join me in sending our deepest sympathy and prayers to his family as well as the many friends, relatives, and co-workers that shared that special connection with Corporal Galvan. We are truly fortunate that we got the opportunity to work with and alongside our friend ‘Mondo,’ he will truly be missed.