2 Bay City High School students killed in crash after leaving campus for a lunchtime drive

Bay City police said the students' vehicle crashed into a power pole; the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There was one survivor.

BAY CITY, Texas — Only one of three Bay City High School students survived a crash Thursday after the group left campus to go for a ride during lunch, according to local police.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene after officers respond about 12:15 p.m. to the 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard. Bay City police said the teens were riding in a black Chevrolet Tahoe when it crashed into a power pole.

The second victim, who was sitting in the back passenger seat, had to be extricated from the vehicle. The student was taken by Life Flight to a Memorial Hermann hospital in Houston, where they later died.

A third student, who was still responsive when paramedics arrived, was taken to Matagorda Regional Medical Center. He was last reported to be in stable condition.

Police believe the vehicle was going too fast and the driver lost control near a curve before crashing.

All students were minors and names will not be released at this time.

Bay City ISD posted the following statement on Facebook:

"Blackcats,

There are no words to express the sadness we feel as a Bay City community in this moment. Today, August 19, two of our Bay City High School students were killed in a car accident. Another one of our BCHS students suffered serious injuries in the accident. BCISD counselors are available at all of our campuses for any students and staff members who are in need of counseling assistance as we process this tragic loss together. For more information about grief response resources, please do not hesitate to contact the Bay City High School counselor’s office at 979-401-1130. We will make every effort to help you as needed. Our hearts and our prayers go out to the families of these students. We are all mourning with you.

Sincerely,

Dr. Marshall Scott III

Superintendent of Schools, Bay City ISD"