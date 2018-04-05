WEBSTER, Texas – Bay Area Regional Medical Center, LLC announced Friday the closing of Bay Area Regional and will be filing for bankruptcy next week.

In a press release, Bay Area Regional says it invested $200 million during the past five years during construction and operation. The company added that it is continuing to work with lenders on an orderly closing process, including the payment of Bay Area Regional’s payroll obligations.

Big news out of Webster, TX: Bay Area Regional Medical Center closing amid bankruptcy. Read full release below #khou11 pic.twitter.com/HAIiiq1c48 — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) May 4, 2018

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce that Bay Area Regional will close its doors on May 10, 2018,” Stephen K. Jones, Jr., CEO at Bay Area Regional said in a statement. “We want to thank our staff who worked tirelessly, physicians who chose to practice medicine and patients who received care at our hospital.”

Bay Area Regional opened its doors on July 21, 2014.

