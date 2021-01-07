Battleship Texas temporarily open to visitors for July 4th weekend

The Battleship Texas has been closed to the public since August 2019 to allow preparations for her transport to a shipyard for extensive restoration.

HOUSTON — The Battleship Texas will be temporarily open for July 4th weekend.

Those interested can check out the battleship from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Officers’ Ward Room and the Main Deck up to the Navigation Bridge will also be open to visitors.

There will also be live music from Maria Thorne Vintage Vocalist.

The Battleship Texas Foundation says that parking is limited and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children, seniors and active military. Children under 3 years old are free.

The Battleship Texas has been closed to the public since August 2019 to allow preparations for her transport to a shipyard for extensive restoration.

Currently, the foundation and TPWD are preparing the ship for transportation to a shipyard where her hull will be replaced from the waterline down and repainted, along with other necessary repairs and improvements.