Battleship Texas faces uncertain future after deal with Galveston, Landry's hits snag

Reports surfaced that the Battleship Texas Foundation was just months away from an agreement with Port of Galveston and Landry's officials.

GALVESTON, Texas — Battleship Texas faces an uncertain future once again after reports of a deal hit a snag.

Reports surfaced that the Battleship Texas Foundation said they were just two months away from an agreement with Landry's to keep the ship at Pier 21, near the Galveston Historic Seaport, which is also home to the 1877 Tall Ship ELISSA.

According to the Galveston County Daily News, the CEO of the Port of Galveston later said there are several issues that need to be addressed before the port can take on the historic USS Texas as a tenant.

Battleship Texas Foundation President Tony Gregory gave KHOU 11 the following statement regarding efforts to make Pier 21 its new home:

"We remain focused on working to make Galveston the home berth for the Battleship Texas and we are hopeful an equitable agreement for all parties can be reached in the coming months."

Battleship Texas is currently across the Galveston Channel at Gulf Copper Dry Dock & Rig Repair where restoration on the USS Texas started in September 2022.

Baytown and Beaumont were also under consideration to be permanent homes for the USS Texas until March 2023 when the foundation stated it would look elsewhere to determine the best future location.

Visitors looking to tour the battleship are still in luck as dry dock tours began again this month and run through December. Tours will run only on Sundays and cost $150 per ticket. Visit the foundation's website for more information.