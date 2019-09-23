FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — The City of Friendswood is warning residents to stay alert after a rabid bat was found in a resident’s home last week.

The bat was found Sept. 16 when the homeowner was doing some house work.

Friendswood police said the homeowner was the only person to have contact with the bat and the Texas Department of Health is in contact with the homeowner.

The bat has since been disposed of.

The rabies virus is found in an infected animal’s saliva and can easily spread to humans or pets through bits and scratches. Officials said the risk of encountering a rabid bat is extremely low; however, because the risk does exist, people should be aware of how rabies is carried and spread.

Here’s a list of tips to help you prevent rabies exposure:

Do not handle wild animals, especially bats.

Teach your children to never to touch or handle bats, even dead ones. Have your children tell an adult if they find a bat at home, at school, or with a pet.

If you see a wild animal leave it alone.

Do not keep wild animals as pets.

Keep bats out of your living space.

Pets can get rabies if bitten by a rabid animal. Protect them and yourself by getting them vaccinated routinely.

If you believe you have been bitten by an animal that may have rabies, clean the site with soap and water and contact your healthcare provider.

