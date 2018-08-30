HOUSTON – Harris County Public Health says a live bat found at a Pasadena shopping center has tested positive for rabies.

The animal was found the shopping center located at 1000 E Southmore Ave. in front of the Ross department store on Aug. 24, 2018 at 11:30 a.m., health officials said.

HCPH said they want to be sure that any person who may have had direct physical contact with this bat at this time and location be evaluated for potential risk of rabies exposure.

Rabies is a deadly disease that can be transmitted to a person by contact with infected saliva through a bite or contact with mucous membranes (i.e. eyes, nose, and mouth).

Bats and skunks are considered at high risk for rabies in Harris County and should never be handled.

HCPH Veterinary Public Health urges the following precautions:

Maintain current rabies vaccinations on all dogs and cats four months of age and older.

Confine all pets or keep them on a leash.

All persons, especially children, are warned to avoid all sick or injured animals.

All stray or wild animals should be avoided, particularly skunks and bats observed during the day.

Report all animal bites or scratches that break the skin, or any physical contact with bats (with or without a bite) to your area animal control agency.

Report loose animals to the area animal control agency.

Anyone who may have had direct physical contact with this bat, please contact HCPH Veterinary Public Health at (281) 999-3191 as soon as possible.

