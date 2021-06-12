Man dies after pickup truck crashes into tree, splits in half

Deputies believe speeding played a major role in this crash.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after his pickup crashed into a tree and split in half early Monday morning in northwest Harris County.

This happened at about 12:42 a.m. in the 4300 block of Barker Cypress Road.

Sgt. Dashan Cheek with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the man, who appeared to be about 30 to 40 years of age, was traveling southbound on Barker Cypress when he left the roadway and struck a nearby tree.

The impact of the crash caused the man's pickup truck to wrap around the tree and then split in half. Deputies believe speeding is a major factor in this crash.

"It basically spun the vehicle all the way around to the other side of the tree, said Cheek. "The steering wheel was found quite some way from the vehicle. Other vehicle parts are just thrown throughout the scene.”