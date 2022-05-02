BARC is at capacity and needs your help!

The Houston animal shelter is looking for adopters and fosters for its pets.

HOUSTON — The City of Houston's animal shelter, BARC, has reached capacity and is looking for people to open their doors to a new furbaby.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video is originally aired February 5.

BARC has some adorable pets looking for a forever home including a German Shepherd named Pablo and a Beagle named Lola. There are also plenty of cats looking for a loving companion.

The BARC shelter is located at 3200 Carr Street and is open for adoptions from Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. BARC is closed for adoptions on Mondays.

How to adopt a pet at BARC

View available pets on the website or plan a visit to BARC. When you find an animal you'd like to meet, connect with a BARC team member for assistance so you can find a team to meet and interact with the pet. Head over to BARC to spend some time with the pet you may be adopting. BARC team members can also answer any questions you may have. Once you made a decision on your pet, return to the adoption lobby to complete the adoption process. Scan the QR code on the table to fill out the adoption application. The adoption application will be reviewed and the BARC team will let you know if the pet is able to leave the same day.

If you're unable to adopt at the moment, you can always foster which means housing a pet under temporary conditions.

If you are already an approved BARC foster you can email BARCFoster@houstontx.gov to get started.

New fosters can apply online and once the application is submitted, you can email the BARC foster team to get the ball rolling.