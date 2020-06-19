Port of Houston terminal receives $79.5M grant for improvements, restorations

HOUSTON — The Barbours Cut Container Terminal in the Port of Houston is receiving a nearly $80 million grant for restorations and improvements.
The money will go towards strengthening facilities that will allow for larger ships and densification of containers space, port officials said. It will also provide environmental benefits and emission reductions, the port said.
As part of the restoration, 2,667 linear feet of wharf space and nearly 84 acres of yard space will be strengthened.
The $79,472,000 grant comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of its Infrastructure for Rebuilding America.
“This will increase capacity and efficiency of the terminal,” President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday afternoon. “GREAT for economic growth in this busy region!”
