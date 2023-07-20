Hey, doll! From Barbie bling to pink drinks and sweet treats, H-Town hops on the Barbie Land bandwagon

The highly anticipated "Barbie" movie is finally here, so brace yourselves for a sea of pink from bakeries to bars to boutiques and even a Barbie Dreamhouse pop-up.

HOUSTON — Since her creation in 1959, Barbie has been a fixture in the lives of countless kids who love her pretty clothes, pink cars and fancy Dreamhouse. The little doll isn't just for little girls either. Barbies are among the most collectible toys in the world and the very first Barbie that sold for $3 is now worth close to $30,000 in mint condition.

Fast forward 24 years, and the "Barbie" movie has inspired Houston bakeries, bars and restaurants to think pink. You can also find Barbiecore fashion at local boutiques and stores.

The movie has already riled up some haters, including Sen. Ted Cruz who calls it "communist propaganda."

Love her or hate her, you might as well hop on the Barbie bandwagon and enjoy the ride, H-Town. After all, this is Barbie's world and we're all just living in it.

Barbie mania in Houston

PopFancy Dessert Bar is welcoming Barbie fans of all ages to get dolled up and head to its pop-up featuring an immersive, life-sized Dreamhouse Boutique Cafe.

The free event will include a Barbie-themed menu, live DJ, photo-ops, trivia nights and more.

Reservations are recommended but not required.

WHEN: July 28 - Aug. 20, 1 p.m. - 10 p.m. daily

Rooftop Cinema in Uptown is going all out for its "Barbie" screenings. Dress to impress in your favorite Barbie-themed outfit for the pre-movie costume contest. They'll have pink merch for sale to complete your look. The winner will receive two free tickets to a future screening.

Hang out after the movie for Barbie trivia and Pink Hour with drink specials on pink drinks, including rosé, strawberry margaritas and Palomas.

Some "Barbie" screenings are already sold out so check their website for tickets.

Texas jewelry designer and philanthropist Kendra Scott is offering Barbie bling for a good cause. Twenty percent of the purchase price will go to Mattel's Barbie Dream Gap project created to help ensure that "a new generation of girl leaders grow up strong, smart, and bold."

After all, Barbie herself has a pretty impressive resume with 250+ careers, ranging from astronaut to zoologist. Seriously, the girl's a boss!

8th Wonder Brewery is also joining the fun and helping a good cause with its limited-release Montrose, a rosé style sour in a pink can. It's described as "tart, bright and elegant and the perfect pairing to triple-digit heat."

A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Montrose Center.

While you're in the area, swing by downtown's Discovery Green this weekend to check out the cool pink lights in celebration of all things Barbie.

You can enjoy a Sunday Funday Barbie Brunch at Brasserie 19 with Barbie-themed cocktails like Cosmopolitan Barbie and Beyond the Pink.

Amrina in The Woodlands has added the Clouds of Barbie dessert to its menu. The pistachio cake is topped with a pistachio macaron and pistachio butter-filled golden lips. They're also offering the pretty in pink Bartail, a cocktail with pisco, grapefruit juice, Campari and simple syrup.

You can satisfy your Barbie sweet tooth with special cupcakes at Crave or cakes and cookies from 3 Brothers Bakery.

Citizens of Montrose is paying homage to "Barbie" with its hot pink Margot Robbie bowl featuring dragonfruit, orange, lemon and agave and topped with apple, strawberry, pineapple, coconut and bee pollen.

They're also serving up a pink Velvet Latte.

Cool off with refreshing Barbie-themed drinks this weekend at Taste Kitchen + Bar downtown. Their limited-edition cocktails are called Malibu Barbie Daiquiri, a "fruity, frozen pink delight that embodies the playful, fashionista spirit of the iconic doll herself." Or go for the glam with a Glitter Me Pink martini, infused with shimmery, gold glitter.

Slowpokes is also offering limited-time Barbie Drinks through July 23. The Barbie Girl is a berry cream lemonade made with strawberry, raspberry, lemonade and coconut milk. The Barbie World is an iced vanilla latte with strawberry cold foam and pink sprinkles.