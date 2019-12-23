KATY, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is from the initial story on Saturday.

The man believed to be involved in a shooting at a barbershop last weekend has been identified by Harris County Sheriff's Office authorities.

The man is accused of shooting a barber early Saturday at a barbershop in the 23900 block of Franz Road.

No charges have been filed, but authorities are asking the man to contact investigators to tell his side of the story.

Authorities said the 13-year-old son of the accused shooter had his hair cut at the barbershop, but it wasn't done right. The boy and his father returned to the barbershop, where the barber fixed his haircut for free, detectives said.

As the boy and his father were leaving, authorities said, the barber and the father got in a fight in the parking lot. The boy was already in the car when his father shot the barber three times, according to authorities.

“I think it’s just crazy for anyone to shoot anybody over a haircut, period," Detective Wallace Wyatt said. "Like I said, the disturbing part is his 13-year-old son witnessed this, which makes him a part of this, so this 13-year-old son knows he needs to come forward and tell us what happened. The father knows he needs to come forward and tell us what happened. Just to be an example, to be a good father and say, 'I messed up. I have something to prove to my son, and this is how you fix it.'"

There were several witnesses inside the barbershop when it happened.

