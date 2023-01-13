Fire tears through Griff's Irish Pub in Montrose area

Houston fire officials said the bar looks to be a total loss after the fire was contained around 4:30 a.m.

HOUSTON — Fire crews have responded to a large fire at a well-known bar in the Montrose area early Friday, according to the Houston Fire Department.

This happened at Griff’s Irish Pub on Roseland Street near Harold Street. The bar has been a part of the Montrose neighborhood since it opened in 1965.

The sign outside of the bar says it is the oldest Irish sports pub in Texas.

Houston fire officials said the bar looks to be a total loss. The fire started just before 4 a.m. and was contained a short time later, but not before the damage was done.

Firefighters said the age of this building definitely made it more difficult to control because it made it more dangerous for the firefighters. The wind was also an issue.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but firefighters said it looks like it started outside of the building in the front.

