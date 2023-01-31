Here's how residents of Harris, Brazoria, Galveston counties can get help with utility bills

HOUSTON — Several Houston-area residents could be eligible for assistance with their utility bills.
BakerRipley is now accepting applications for its Utilities Assistance Program which has funds that total $15.2 million. The organization said the funds will help residents pay their electric, water and gas bills.
How to qualify
- Applicants must be a U.S. citizen or legal resident that resides in Harris, Brazoria or Galveston counties.
- Applicants must share a copy of their utility bill with BakerRipley and provide proof of income.
BakerRipley said applications could take up to eight weeks to process and will be processed in the order they are received.
Funds will be paid directly to the utility vendor on the applicant's behalf.
How to apply
Residents can apply for the program online or download the application through BakerRipley's website. There are English and Spanish versions available.
You can also request an application via mail by calling the Utility Assistance Hotline at 713-590-2327 or the United Way of Greater Houston Helpline at 211 or 713-957-4357.