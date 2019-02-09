SUGAR LAND, Texas — Dorian made landfall Sunday as a Category 5 hurricane.

The Bahamas’ northern islands took a direct hit.

“It’s just a sad situation. Here we are sitting in all this peace and harmony, but my fellow Bahamians are being pounded,” said Frank Rutherford.

Rutherford lives in Sugar Land, but his heart is still in the country where he made history. The track and field star was the first Bahamian to ever win an Olympic medal.

“I brought sports to the consciousness of our nation,” he said.

Now the Frank Rutherford Foundation helps young athletes in the Bahamas get college scholarships.

Most of his family is still living in the Caribbean country, which is why he’s been anxiously awaiting updates on the dangerous storm.

“Right now, I can’t even get in touch with my mother. All the lines are down. From what we are hearing, it’s the most devastating hurricane that’s ever hit the Bahamas,” Rutherford said. “The pictures I’m seeing, I’ve never seen anything like it in my life. I’m asking Houstonians: Please help us.”

Rutherford is setting up a relief fund to help the impacted islands rebuild.

You can call (832) 886-5901 or visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/houston-cares-bahamas-dorian-relief-fund to help.

