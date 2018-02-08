CONROE, Texas - Looking for a huge backyard oasis where you can cool off anytime? One popular watering hole that’s attracted thousands could be yours!

Chadillac’s Backyard Waterpark in Conroe is closing next month, and it’s for sale. The 20-acre oasis started as a hole in the ground and has transformed into a country resort where you can swim, play volleyball, zipline, enjoy concerts and more.

The price tag: $2.8 million.

The property has a concert stage, sand volleyball, a rope swing, walking trail and more. For more information, check out the listing.

